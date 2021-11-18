Halal marking assurance of quality, TDB tells HC

It alleges bid to stall Appam, Aravana sale at Sabarimala

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that a few packets of jaggery supplied by Vardhan Agro Processing Ltd, Maharashtra, in 2019 at Sabarimala had contained the marking of ‘halal’ on them.

The TDB also termed as false the allegation that spoiled halal-certified jaggery powder had been used for the preparation of Nivedyam and Prasadam at Sabarimala.

In a statement filed in response to a writ petition alleging use of jaggery with halal marking at Sabarimala, the TDB said when it inquired with the company which supplied the jaggery in 2019, it replied that it was doing export business of jaggery and for exporting to Arab countries, halal certification was required and the marking was an assurance of maintaining a standard of quality.

The statement said allegations of the petitioner were false and made a malicious intention to stall the sale of Appam and Aravana at Sabarimala.

There was a calculated attempt to attack the reputation of Sabarimala and hurt the religious feelings of pilgrims and thereby destroy communal harmony through various posts published and circulated on social media.

The executive officer, Sabarimala, had lodged a complaint in this regard with the Sannidhanam police station.

It added that during 2020-2021, the contract for the supply of jaggery was given to S.P Sugar and Agro Pvt Limited, Maharashtra, which had supplied five lakh kg of jaggery. Appam and Aravana were being prepared using the fresh stock of jaggery.