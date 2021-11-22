Halal jaggery: HC directive to Food Safety Commissioner

Kochi

22 November 2021 18:19 IST

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Food Safety Commissioner to file a statement regarding the alleged use of jaggery containing ‘halal’ marking at Sabarimala in 2019.

The Bench passed the directive on a writ petition alleging the use of jaggery with halal marking at Sabarimala and seeking a directive to ensure that materials of high quality were used in the preparation of Nivedyam and Prasadam at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) had admitted that a few packets of jaggery supplied by a company in Maharashtra in 2019 at Sabarimala had the marking of halal on them as the company was exporting jaggery to Arab countries. It said the allegations of the petitioner were false and made with the malicious intention to stall the sale of Appam and Aravana at Sabarimala.

Meanwhile, the Government informed the court that it had decided to construct a gabion box bridge at the Njunungar across the Pampa after deliberations with the stakeholders. The government would meet the expenses of the construction. It was expected to be completed in ten days.

The court also directed the Government to submit a status report of the construction by November 26.