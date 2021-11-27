Halal controversy is Sangh Parivar's agenda; attempt to attack minorities: Kerala CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the halal controversy is part of the agenda of the Sangh Parivar and at the same time, it is adopting the method of attacking minorities.

Addressing the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) area committee meeting at Pinarayi on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that it is part of the large scale controversies, which are being raised in Kerala as well.

He said that the Sangh Parivar is trying to create a vicious circle by making a lot of allegations to shut down a section of the community. It is being done nationwide. Steps are being taken in Kerala as part of it, he added.

Mr. Vijayan said minorities are being attacked and democratic people are being hunted down on a large scale. In this way, the Sangh Parivar deviates from the modern democratic outlook and seeks to propagate and spread Hindutva politics throughout the country.

He further said that Congress and BJP have the same policy. The aim is to overthrow any communalism and come to power. The governance is according to the interests of the corporates. The CM said that a clear stand was needed to eradicate communalism. The Left could do this and they should move forward together with other democratic forces, he observed.

He opined that the culture of India is being subjugated to the Hindutva agenda. The position of alienating the Muslim community from India was taken by amending the Citizenship Act. In name of the banning cow slaughtering, the government is creating problems in the country. Similar efforts are being made in Kerala. The bulldozer of the Sangh Parivar has started rolling over Lakshadweep, he pointed.

Mr. Vijayan said the Centre is destroying federalism in the country. With the dissolution of the Planning Commission, the states can say nothing. It is also encroaching on the jurisdiction of the state. Agriculture and cooperative sectors are examples of this invasion. During the covid period, the central government implemented anti-people policies one by one. The chief minister also said that the public sector has been destroyed.