Hajj embarkation point at Kannur airport to accommodate more passengers

February 14, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Waqf and Hajj Pilgrimage V. Abdurahiman has said that facilities will be set up at the Kannur Hajj embarkation point to accommodate maximum number of passengers.

The Minister was at the Kannur International Airport to assess the provision of facilities for the newly allotted Hajj embarkation point on Tuesday. The first meeting in this regard was held under the chairmanship of the Minister. The effort is to provide necessary facilities to attract maximum number of Haj pilgrims from Kannur region.

The Minister said ₹1 crore had been announced in the State Budget for the purpose.

K.K. Shylaja, MLA, District Collector S. Chandrasekhar, Mattannur municipal chairman N. Shajith, and Additional District Magistrate K.K. Divakaran participated in the meeting.

