Haja Moideen to be produced in NIA court on Wednesday

KOCHI

19 July 2020 19:28 IST

He was booked for joining the ISIS

Subahani Haja Moideen, who was booked by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for joining the ISIS, will be produced before the NIA Special Court, Kochi, on Wednesday for examination.

Last week, the prosecution had completed its arguments in the case. It had examined around 50 witnesses in the process.

Moideen, who is now detained in the high security prison, Viyyoor. The NIA has slapped him with the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Though the accused are being examined by courts through video conferencing in view of the COVID-19 situation, P. Krishnakumar, the NIA Special Judge, directed that the accused be produced physically before him considering the gravity of the case.

Moideen is considered to be one of the few Indians who have returned to the country after joining the terror outfit in Syria. He ended up in the custody of NIA during the investigation into the Kanakamala ISIS training case. It was during the investigation that his joining the terrorist organisation was revealed, according to the NIA.

Moideen, who hails from Thodupuzha, left for Jeddah and from there reached Istanbul in Turkey. From there, he and a few others crossed over to Syria. Later, he was taken to Mosul, where he underwent military training with the ISIS operatives, according to the investigators.

After being injured, Moideen was removed from the military operations wing and assigned guard duty. However, after seeing the death of the some ISIS men in an explosion from close quarters, Moideen called it a day. Though he tried to desert the ISIS camp, he was caught, said the NIA.

The NIA has slapped Sections 16 and 20 of the UAPA, which deals with punishment for terrorist act and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code.