Haj House at Karipur made first line treatment centre

The State Haj House at Karipur was converted into a COVID-19 first line treatment centre (FLTC) on Sunday.
It is the third FLTC facility in the district and will start admitting patients from Tuesday.
The district authorities claimed that Haj House had better facilities than other FLTCs. As many as 320 beds were arranged at the centre.
The treatment facility was opened at Haj House in the light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the district. As many as 281 infected persons are under treatment in the district.
The Haj House will be functioning directly under the supervision of the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, which is the designated COVID-19 hospital in Malappuram district. Government Taluk Hospital, Kondotty, will be in charge of the daily administration.
Volunteers of Trauma Care helped the Health authorities set up the FLTC at Haj House within a day. The services of 15 doctors, 30 staff nurses, and 30 cleaning staff will be available at the centre.
Officials said adequate number of ambulances was available at the centre. If the cases rise further, the number of beds will be increased to 500.
District Medical Officer K. Sakeena said COVID-19 infected persons could be admitted to Haj House from Tuesday. Personnel from the Infection Control Cell will examine the facility on Monday.
Arogya Keralam district programme manager A. Shibulal, Ardram assistant nodal officer Firos Khan, COVID-19 nodal officer Shinas Babu, Taluk Hospital medical officers Pradeep Kumar and Babu visited the FLTC on Sunday.
