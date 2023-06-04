Haj flight flagged off from Karipur

June 04, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The inaugural Haj flight from Calicut International Airport, Karipur, took off on Sunday morning carrying 145 pilgrims to Makkah. Minister for Minority Welfare and Waqaf V. Abdurahiman flagged off the flight.

There were two flights on the inaugural day. While the first flight IX 3031 left Karipur at 4.25 a.m., the second flight IX 3021 left at 8.30 a.m. Each flight carried 145 pilgrims. There were 69 men and 76 women on the first flight.

M.P. Abdussamad Samadani, MP, M.K. Raghavan, MP, T.V. Ibrahim, MLA, State Haj Committee Chairman C. Mohammed Faizy, Haj Committee members K. Umer Faizy, P. Moideenkutty, Mohammed Kasim Koya, I.P. Abdul Salam, Safar Khayal and P.T. Akbar, Central Haj Committee deputy chief executive officer Sharik Aalam, Calicut International Airport director S. Suresh, State Haj Committee executive officer P.M. Hameed, assistant secretary N. Mohammedali, Haj Cell Officer K.K. Moideenkutty, District Information Officer K. Mohammed, and Air India Express station manager Sujit Joseph attended the function.

