Haj Committee selects 10,331 from Kerala for Haj this year

April 02, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

While 6,466 of them are women, 3,865 are men. Two-thirds of those selected for Haj have preferred to fly from Calicut International Airport, Karipur.

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 10,331 Haj applicants from Kerala were selected for this year’s pilgrimage to Makkah under the supervision of the Haj Committee. While 6,466 of them are women, 3,865 are men. Two-thirds of those selected for Haj have preferred to fly from Calicut International Airport, Karipur.

A total of 6,322 applicants chose Karipur as their embarkation point, 2,213 selected Cochin International Airport, Nedumbassery, and 1,796 chose Kannur International Airport.

As many as 1,430 of those selected were from the 70-plus age category, and 2,807 from women without mehram category. Both were directly chosen without a draw of lots.

As many as 6,094 applicants from general category were selected through the draw of lots.

While 3,463 applicants were selected from Malappuram district, 2,341 were selected from Kozhikode. The number of applicants from the other districts was: Kasargod (527), Kannur (1,122), Wayanad (187), Palakkad (575), Thrissur (393), Ernakulam (729), Alapuzha (178), Idukki (76), Kottayam (142), Kollam (276), Thiruvananthapuram (285), and Pathanamthitta (35).

More than 9,000 applicants from Kerala were included in the waiting list. Some of them will be considered for the seats arising out of cancellations in other States.

