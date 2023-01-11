Had not quizzed Nambi Narayanan, former Gujarat DGP tells Kerala High Court

January 11, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KOCHI

Former Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) R.B. Sreekumar, arraigned as an accused in the 1994 Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) espionage case, submitted in the Kerala High Court on Wednesday that former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan had not been interrogated by him nor had he met him during his interrogation.

The submission was made when Mr. Sreekumar’s anticipatory bail petition along with the petitions by former DGP Siby Mathew and other accused police officers in the case came up for hearing.

Counsel for Mr. Sreekumar submitted that the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) had deputed IB officers from Delhi, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram to assist the Kerala Police in its investigation in the espionage case at the request of the State police. Besides, there was no allegation by Mr. Narayanan that the petitioner had harassed him.

Mr. Sreekumar was entrusted with the task of interrogating only former ISRO scientist D. Sasikumaran, the counsel said.