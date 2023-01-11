ADVERTISEMENT

Had not quizzed Nambi Narayanan, former Gujarat DGP tells Kerala High Court

January 11, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) R.B. Sreekumar, arraigned as an accused in the 1994 Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) espionage case, submitted in the Kerala High Court on Wednesday that former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan had not been interrogated by him nor had he met him during his interrogation.

The submission was made when Mr. Sreekumar’s anticipatory bail petition along with the petitions by former DGP Siby Mathew and other accused police officers in the case came up for hearing.

Counsel for Mr. Sreekumar submitted that the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) had deputed IB officers from Delhi, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram to assist the Kerala Police in its investigation in the espionage case at the request of the State police. Besides, there was no allegation by Mr. Narayanan that the petitioner had harassed him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Sreekumar was entrusted with the task of interrogating only former ISRO scientist D. Sasikumaran, the counsel said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US