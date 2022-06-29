Had no role in AMMA action against Bineesh, says Ganesh

K.B. Ganesh Kumar, MLA, has said that he was not part of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (A.M.M.A.) committee that discussed whether to suspend Bineesh Kodiyeri when the latter was arrested in a money laundering case.

In a Facebook post, AMMA general secretary Edavela Babu had accused him of supporting other members of the association who faced criminal charges in the past.

Mr. Babu said the Pathanapuram MLA had earlier supported the decision not to take any action against actor Bineesh Kodiyeri until the court issued a verdict.

He added that Mr. Kumar, who was part of the committee, took a similar stand in cases that involved actors Jagathy Sreekumar and Priyanka Anoop.

“Bineesh Kodiyeri’s case is different from that of Vijay Babu who is accused of rape. Also, I didn’t attend the meeting that discussed any action against Bineesh. It’s unfair to drag an actor like Jagathy Sreekumar, who was acquitted by the court, into all this,” Mr. Kumar said.

Once again demanding rape-accused Vijay Babu’s ouster from the association, Mr. Kumar said AMMA should have taken the same stand it took in the Dileep case. “AMMA is not Mr. Babu’s private property and insisting AMMA is a club is nothing but a move to protect somebody,” he said.