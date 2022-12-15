Hackathon to create ideas catering to differently abled people

December 15, 2022 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to make the start-up ecosysetm more inclusive, the Business Innovation and Incubation Centre (BIIC) under Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, has launched a business incubation system that caters to people with disabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project is being launched in association with the Kanjirappally-based We Care centre, a voluntary organisation. The project envisages analysing the problems faced by people with disabilities, their family members and those working for their welfare, and find out the solutions.

As part of it, Minister of Higher Education R. Bindu inaugurated an international hackathon in which ideas, including innovative technologies for the welfare of children with intellectual and physical disabilities, can be submitted. The programme, which will continue till January 10, also offers an opportunity for the people to study the problems experienced by the differently abled through direct interaction with them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The BIIC will extend technical and financial support to effectively implement the best ideas from the hackathon. The start-ups will work in the Angels Village in Kanjirappally. Various universities, national institutes, private institutes and so on will cooperate with the project.

For more details, visit www.iddhakkathon.com or write to iddhakkathon@gmail.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US