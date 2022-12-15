Hackathon to create ideas catering to differently abled people

December 15, 2022 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

In a bid to make the start-up ecosysetm more inclusive, the Business Innovation and Incubation Centre (BIIC) under Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, has launched a business incubation system that caters to people with disabilities.

The project is being launched in association with the Kanjirappally-based We Care centre, a voluntary organisation. The project envisages analysing the problems faced by people with disabilities, their family members and those working for their welfare, and find out the solutions.

As part of it, Minister of Higher Education R. Bindu inaugurated an international hackathon in which ideas, including innovative technologies for the welfare of children with intellectual and physical disabilities, can be submitted. The programme, which will continue till January 10, also offers an opportunity for the people to study the problems experienced by the differently abled through direct interaction with them.

The BIIC will extend technical and financial support to effectively implement the best ideas from the hackathon. The start-ups will work in the Angels Village in Kanjirappally. Various universities, national institutes, private institutes and so on will cooperate with the project.

For more details, visit www.iddhakkathon.com or write to iddhakkathon@gmail.com.