ADVERTISEMENT

Habitual offender nabbed by excise officials

Published - October 05, 2024 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Excise Enforcement Squad nabbed history-sheeter Shajimon, alias Moorkhan Shaji of Adimali, around five years after he jumped bail, from Madurai on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to official sources, Shajimon, who is involved in numerous narcotics cases across south India, had obtained bail in one such case from the Kerala High Court five years ago. While the bail was subsequently cancelled by the Supreme Court, the accused had gone absconding.

During the period, he allegedly changed hideouts in various States including West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. He is known to have been purportedly smuggling hashish oil to various parts. While he was recently arrested by the Srirangam police in Tamil Nadu, he managed the give the police the slip.

The arrest of the accused, who was brought to Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, has been recorded.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US