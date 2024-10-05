GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Habitual offender nabbed by excise officials

Published - October 05, 2024 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Excise Enforcement Squad nabbed history-sheeter Shajimon, alias Moorkhan Shaji of Adimali, around five years after he jumped bail, from Madurai on Friday.

According to official sources, Shajimon, who is involved in numerous narcotics cases across south India, had obtained bail in one such case from the Kerala High Court five years ago. While the bail was subsequently cancelled by the Supreme Court, the accused had gone absconding.

During the period, he allegedly changed hideouts in various States including West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. He is known to have been purportedly smuggling hashish oil to various parts. While he was recently arrested by the Srirangam police in Tamil Nadu, he managed the give the police the slip.

The arrest of the accused, who was brought to Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, has been recorded.

