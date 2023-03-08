Habitual offender arrested in Aryancode

March 08, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Aryancode police arrested habitual offender Santhibhooshan with alleged possession of over a kilogram of ganja late Monday.

According to the police, he was apprehended during a combing drive conducted by the Thiruvananthapuram Rural police. The accused, who is suspected to be involved in smuggling MDMA and other narcotic substances in the area, has several cases pending against him.

Santhibhooshan is an accused in the attack on the Neyyattinkara Bishop’s House and for the alleged abduction of a sub-inspector in Tenhipalam, Kozhikode, among other cases.