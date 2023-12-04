ADVERTISEMENT

H1N1 fever case reported in Alappuzha

December 04, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Patient recuperating in hospital; district witnessed a rise in dengue fever and leptospirosis cases recently

The Hindu Bureau

The Health department has urged the public to remain vigilant after an H1N1 fever (swine flu) case was reported in Alappuzha district last week.

Health department officials said that a general alert had been issued against H1N1 in the district. H1N1 is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by influenza A virus.

Symptoms

The public has been advised to take immediate medical care if suffering from influenza, cough, cold with fever, throat infection, vomiting and respiratory issues. Pregnant women, elderly, people with hypertension, diabetes, renal diseases, cancer and cardiac and liver ailments should take special care.

Support our reporting.
Officials said that the patient tested positive for H1N1 on Saturday and was recuperating in a hospital. No new H1N1 cases have been reported in the district since then, said an official.

The district had witnessed a rise in dengue fever and leptospirosis cases recently. Over 50 dengue and around two dozen leptospirosis cases were reported from different parts of the district in the past month.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
