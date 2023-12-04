HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

H1N1 fever case reported in Alappuzha

Patient recuperating in hospital; district witnessed a rise in dengue fever and leptospirosis cases recently

December 04, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Health department has urged the public to remain vigilant after an H1N1 fever (swine flu) case was reported in Alappuzha district last week.

Health department officials said that a general alert had been issued against H1N1 in the district. H1N1 is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by influenza A virus.

Symptoms

The public has been advised to take immediate medical care if suffering from influenza, cough, cold with fever, throat infection, vomiting and respiratory issues. Pregnant women, elderly, people with hypertension, diabetes, renal diseases, cancer and cardiac and liver ailments should take special care.

Officials said that the patient tested positive for H1N1 on Saturday and was recuperating in a hospital. No new H1N1 cases have been reported in the district since then, said an official.

The district had witnessed a rise in dengue fever and leptospirosis cases recently. Over 50 dengue and around two dozen leptospirosis cases were reported from different parts of the district in the past month.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.