H1N1 alert, 16 deaths so far

The Health Department has issued an alert on H1N1, which has been showing a slight increase in the State since the beginning of the year.

The statistics of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Project of the Health Department shows that there has been 233 confirmed cases of H1N1 this year till date, including 16 deaths.

Of the 233 cases reported till date in Kerala, 117 cases and six deaths were reported in March, while 45 cases and five deaths were reported in April so far.

H1N1 has been on the rise in all south Indian States this year and doctors should necessarily follow the ABC guidelines and standard treatment protocols for H1N1 when treating patients with cold and fever, the statement said.

The public should take care to seek professional care if mild influenza, cough, cold with fever or respiratory distress do not subside in a reasonable time.

Pregnant women, children, elderly, and those with respiratory issues; co-morbidities such as diabetes, renal diseases, hypertension and cardiac issues; and immunocompromised conditions such as cancer or HIV should take special care as H1N1 has been known to cause high mortality among these groups.

People with flu should stay home away from crowded public places and should necessarily follow the cough/cold etiquette to prevent the transmission of the virus. Frequent handwashing with soap, intake of fluids, and other supportive measures will help.

The anti-viral medicines of H1N1 will be available free of cost in all public sector hospitals.