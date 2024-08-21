Gutsy wind, rain leaves trial of destruction in southern, central Kerala

Gusty winds and heavy rain on Tuesday night and wee hours of Wednesday left a trail of destruction in parts of southern and central Kerala. Trees were uprooted at many places causing traffic snarls and power outages. Rail traffic was also affected.

According to reports from Kollam, one person was killed and several others were injured when a boat capsized off Eravipuram in a storm. The deceased was identified as Bilkus, 60, of Mampally in Attingal. Twelve others were injured when their boats capsized in wind and rain.

Rajeshwari, a resident of Ayanivelikulangara, was injured when an uprooted tree fell on her house. It is estimated that 31 houses were partially damaged in Kollam. Rail services were delayed in the morning after trees fell on tracks.

In Alappuzha, a youth sustained serious injuries after a tree fell on him while he was riding a motorcycle at SN Junction near Ambalappuzha. The injured, identified as Thajudeen, 19, of Nilambur, was hospitalised . Scores of trees were uprooted in Kuttanad, Ambalappuzha, Cherthala, Kayamkulam, Mavelikara, and Chengannur taluks in the district, damaging 51 houses and disrupting vehicular traffic. A portion of the wall of Thrikkuratti Mahadeva Temple at Mannar was damaged after a tree fell on it.

In Kottayam, the eastern high ranges experienced heavy, intermittent rainfall. At least 20 houses were damaged, while fallen trees caused traffic disruption on village roads at Kumarakom. Power supply was severely impacted with electric poles getting uprooted in the fierce winds at many places.

In Kochi, a tree fell on the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) campus at Kalamassery near the staff quarters in heavy wind around 5.30 a.m. Chellanam witnessed heavy sea incursion that flooded residential areas between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The most affected areas were between Kannamaly and the Kochi Corporation area of Saudi, near Fort Kochi.

Peerumade in Idukki recorded the highest rainfall of 17 cm in the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. No major weather alert has been issued for Kerala for Thursday.

(With input from regional bureaus)