Gusty wind, rain cause ₹46.6-cr. loss to KSEB

38 lakh consumers affected, 68 transformers damaged

The heavy wind and rain which battered Kerala under the influence of Cyclone Tauktae caused widespread damage to power supply infrastructure, disrupting supply to more than 38 lakh consumers in the past few days.

An assessment by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) pegged the losses at ₹46.65 crore. Sixty-eight transformers were damaged while 710 hi-tension electric posts and 4763 low-tension posts were downed.

The KSEB reported 17,959 cases where overhead LT power lines snapped, and 615 cases where HT lines snapped. Supply to a total 38,93,863 consumers was affected. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha districts accounted for most of the damage.

More than 950 electric posts were downed in Thiruvananthapuram, 700 posts in Kollam district and 600 in Alappuzha.

The repairs are nearing completion, the KSEB said.