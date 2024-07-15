Gustnado wreaks havoc in Kerala’s Thrissur

Gustnados that lasted for a few minutes caused widespread damage in Thrissur district of Kerala on July 15 (Sunday) evening. Sudden twisters along with heavy rains caused damage in several areas, including Chamakkala, Nenmini, Thaikkad, Elavally, Chentrappinni and Puthenchira, of the district.

Many houses were damaged and trees uprooted. More than 20 electric poles collapsed. Roof sheets were flown away. Traffic was disrupted in many places as trees fell on roads. Power connection was disrupted for hours.

Crop loss

Heavy loss of standing crops was reported from many parts of the district. Plantain, nutmeg and areca nut trees were destroyed at many places.

Passengers in an autorickshaw had a miraculous escape as branches of a tree fell on the vehicle at Vijayaraghavapuram.