The gustnadoes, which lashed many parts of the district in the last 24 hours, damaged 51 houses, according to the District Disaster Management Authority.

Most of the houses were damaged when uprooted trees and tree branches fell over them. Maximum damage was reported from Thalappilly taluk.

A total of 28 houses suffered damage there. Seven houses were damaged in Thrissur Taluk, six in Kunnamkulam and four in Mukundapuram. Three houses suffered damage in Chavakkad and Chalakudy Taluks.

