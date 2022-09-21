Guruvayur temple’s new head priest is a man of many talents

Ayurvedic doctor, YouTuber, vlogger, and singer are some of the attributes of the new Melshanti of SreeKrishna temple

An Ayurvedic doctor, who is also a Youtuber, vlogger, and singer, is going to be the next head priest or Melshanti of Kerala’s famous Sreekrishna temple in Guruvayur here.

Thirty-four-year-old Kiran Anand Kakkad, hailing from a long line of priests and who was practicing Ayurvedic medicine in a Russian Ayurveda clinic in Moscow for six years, was selected as the next head priest of the temple last week by a draw of lots. He will assume charge next month for a period of six months.

“It is by God’s grace, His blessings, that I have this fortune,” he told PTI.

However, before he could even apply for the position he had to first undergo several pariharas and pujas “to nullify the bad or evil effects on our body while we are abroad”, he said.

According to customs, those going to foreign lands are not permitted to be part of temple rituals or activities in the belief that their bodies would have suffered some evil effects since it would be difficult to perform nityakarma (daily rituals) while abroad, he said.

On being asked why he left a successful six-year career in Russia, Kiran said that it was as per his father’s wishes.

“I come from a long line of priests. My father is a priest too. We are one of the four othikkan families in the Guruvayur temple. So as my father is getting old, he asked me to return, to take over the othikkan duties,” he said.

Othikkans are a category of priests who perform daily rituals, like abhisheka or pantheeradi puja, in the temple.

Besides taking over from his father, he also has plans to open an Ayurvedic clinic.

With him being appointed as Melsanthi, his clinic plans have been shelved for now as during his six-month tenure, he will have to stay in the temple.

Krian, who was taught the various prayers, rituals and Vedas from a very young age, is also trained in Carnatic music and the mridangam, a percussion instrument. “I received training in music from four gurus,” he said.

On why he opted for Ayurvedic medicine, he has an interesting story to tell.

“I think it is my destiny. My parents underwent a specific Ayurvedic treatment regime called Pumsavana for having a male child. My maternal uncle had knowledge of medicines and treatment that could make that happen. As I was born subsequent to such an Ayurvedic treatment, I wanted to make it my profession,” he said.

At the same time, he did not give up on his passion for music and incorporated it into his profession. Therefore, besides being a panchkarma specialist, he is also a music therapist.

Apart from music therapy, he has sung in music albums, cover songs and also manages a YouTube channel along with his wife, also an Ayurvedic doctor.

On his YouTube channel, you can find songs sung by the couple, their travel video logs, their experiences in Russia, and health-related tips.