Guruvayur temple to be opened adhering to COVID protocol

The District Collector has issued an order to open Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur, for devotees by maintaining COVID-19 protocols.
Only 2,000 people will be allowed a day through the virtual queue in the first phase. People coming for darshan should produce COVID-19 negative certificates. Only 25 weddings can be conducted a day. A maximum of 12 people, including the bride and bridegroom, can attend each wedding. They should produce COVID-19 negative certificates.
Devaswom and temple workers also should test negative for COVID-19. People above the age of 60 and children below the age of 10 should not attend the temple. The Devaswom should ensure that the temple and premises have been disinfected in regular intervals. People who run businesses around the temple should also be COVID negative.
The temple has been closed for the last two weeks after some temple workers tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Permission for re-opening the temple was given after the rate of spread came down.
Possible spread
But it was noted that devotees started thronging the temple without maintaining the COVID-19 protocol. The Collector’s order for maintaining strict protocol came in the wake of a warning given by the district medical officer about possible spread of the pandemic.
Strict action will be initiated against people who breach the guidelines, the Collector said in the order.
