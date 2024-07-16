Guruvayur temple proves that its lockets are made of gold

Purity test proved that locket distributed by the Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur, to devotees are made of gold. The devotee, who alleged that the lockets were made of ‘fake’ gold openly apologised to the Devaswom, according to a press release from the Devaswom. Recently an allegation of a devotee that the lockets given from the Guruvayur temple is made of fake gold had created controversy. In a complaint to the Guruvayur Devaswom, the devotee alleged that the 2 g gold locket that he bought from the temple on May 13 was fake. Following his complaint, the Devaswom in the presence of the complainant and the experts tested the purity of the gold and proved that the locket was made of pure gold, the press release pointed out. Following this the devotee apologised to the Devaswom. However, condemning the attempt to demean the image of Devaswom and the temple, Devaswom Chairman V.K. Vijayan said that legal action will be taken against the petitioner.