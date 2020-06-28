Guruvayur RTC depot shut after conductor tests positive

Following a conductor attached to the Guruvayur depot of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the depot was closed on Sunday and services have been cancelled.

The conductor, from Edappal in Malappuram district, tested positive on on Saturday. He was on duty on two KSRTC buses, which operated between Guruvayur and Palakkad and Guruvayur and Vyttila on June 15, 22 and 25.

According to the Health Department, he was on duty on bus number RPC 108, which operated between Guruvayur and Palakkad on June 15 and 22. On these days, the bus began service from Guruvayur at 8.30 a.m. and reached Palakkad at 11 a.m. It returned from Palakkad at 11.45 a.m. and reached Guruvayur at 2.15 p.m. The second trip from Guruvayur started at 3 p.m. and reached Palakkad at 5.30 p.m. It started back from Palakkad at 6 p.m. and concluded the trip at Guruvayur at 8.30. p.m.

The conductor was also on duty on bus number RPC 718 on June 25 that conducted service on Guruvayur-Vadanappally-Thrissur-Vyttila route.

The bus started from Guruvayur at 8.45 a.m. and reached Vytilla at 12 noon. It started back from Vytilla at 12.30 p.m. and reached Guruvayur at 3.30 p.m. The bus conducted another service at 4.25 p.m. on the Guruvayur-Kunnamkulam-Angamaly route and reached Angamaly at 6.30 p.m. It started back from there at 6.45 p.m. and reached Guruvayur at 9 p.m.

Health advisory

After the conductor was diagnosed with COVID-19, the District Medical Officer has asked the people who had primary contact with him, including passengers and colleagues, to contact the health workers in the respective areas and to enter in home quarantine.

For more details, contact the Health Inspector at Primary Health Centre, Pookkode. Phone: 94005 41374.

Edappal hospital

Meanwhile, people from Kadavallur panchayat who had visited the General Medicine and Paediatrics Departments of Edappal Sukapuram Hospital from June 5 have been asked to contact the Primary Health Centre. Health workers, including doctors, at the hospital have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Call: 94479 19241, 97454 59261, 94960 46027.