Guruvayur main Tantri dead

26 October 2021 19:52 IST

Chennas Narayanan Namboodirippad, main Tantri of the Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur, and management committee member of the Guruvayur Devaswom, died at a private hospital here on Tuesday. He was 70.

He was under treatment for post-COVID complications and was on ventilator support.

A voracious reader and Kathakali connoisseur, he took charge as main Tantri of the temple in 2014. He worked in Nedungadi Bank before becoming Tantri.

