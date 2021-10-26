Kerala

Guruvayur main Tantri dead

Special Correspondent Thrissur 26 October 2021 19:52 IST
Updated: 26 October 2021 19:53 IST

Chennas Narayanan Namboodirippad, main Tantri of the Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur, and management committee member of the Guruvayur Devaswom, died at a private hospital here on Tuesday. He was 70.

He was under treatment for post-COVID complications and was on ventilator support.

A voracious reader and Kathakali connoisseur, he took charge as main Tantri of the temple in 2014. He worked in Nedungadi Bank before becoming Tantri.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Kerala
Kerala
Read more...