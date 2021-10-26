KeralaThrissur 26 October 2021 19:52 IST
Comments
Guruvayur main Tantri dead
Updated: 26 October 2021 19:53 IST
Chennas Narayanan Namboodirippad, main Tantri of the Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur, and management committee member of the Guruvayur Devaswom, died at a private hospital here on Tuesday. He was 70.
He was under treatment for post-COVID complications and was on ventilator support.
A voracious reader and Kathakali connoisseur, he took charge as main Tantri of the temple in 2014. He worked in Nedungadi Bank before becoming Tantri.
More In Kerala
Read more...