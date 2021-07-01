Guruvayur jumbos put on the mend

Rejuvenation therapy for elephants of the Guruvayur Devaswom began on Thursday. K.K. Najeeb

Thrissur

01 July 2021 23:16 IST

Rejuvenation therapy begins at Punnathur Kotta; special diet and six-km walk in ‘package’

A month-long annual rejuvenation therapy for elephants of the Guruvayur Devaswom started on Thursday.

N.K. Akbar, MLA, inaugurated the therapy at Punnathur Kotta, the elephant camp of the Devaswom.

Special diet laced with ayurveda and allopathy medicines will be given to the elephants after elaborate bathing in the coming 30 days.

The scientifically prepared balanced diet, meant for rejuvenation and health of the elephants, will be given to 45 elephants at the camp.

In all, 4,050 kg rice, 1,350 kg horse gram/green gram; 1,350 kg filler millet (raagi); 135 kg astachoornam; 337.5 kg chyavanaprasam; 135 kg turmeric powder; mineral mixture; Sharkoferrol syrup; and vitamins will be used for preparing the special food.

An expert team of veterinary doctors will monitor the therapy.

The elephants will be taken for a walk of six km every day, on a directive of the Forest Department to improve the health of the animals. In the absence of festivals and celebrations, the elephants do not have any exercise.

The elephants, not in masth and without any ailments, will be made to walk every day from Punnathur Kotta to the Sree Krishna temple.

As tourists are not allowed to the elephant camp, some elephants are allowed to walk inside the camp.