KeralaThrissur 05 June 2020 20:21 IST
Guruvayur hosts weddings again
Updated: 05 June 2020 20:21 IST
COVID-19 protocol strictly adhered to at temple
After a break of two-and-a-half months, wedding ceremonies resumed at Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur, on Friday.
Nine weddings were held at the Kalyana Mandapam at the East Nada of the temple between 6 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. Most had been postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. No wedding ceremonies were held at the temple after March 24.
Only 10 people, including the bride and bridegroom, attended each wedding. The ceremonies were held under strict pandemic-control protocol. People underwent thermal scanning and used hand sanitizers before they were allowed into the ‘mandapam.’
