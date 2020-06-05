Guruvayur hosts weddings again

After a break of two-and-a-half months, wedding ceremonies resumed at Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur, on Friday.

Nine weddings were held at the Kalyana Mandapam at the East Nada of the temple between 6 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. Most had been postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. No wedding ceremonies were held at the temple after March 24.

Only 10 people, including the bride and bridegroom, attended each wedding. The ceremonies were held under strict pandemic-control protocol. People underwent thermal scanning and used hand sanitizers before they were allowed into the ‘mandapam.’