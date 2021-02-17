Kerala

Guruvayur festival as per COVID protocol

As the COVID-19 situation continues unabated in the State, the annual festival at Guruvayur Sreekrishna Temple should be conducted strictly maintaining the pandemic protocol, District Collector S. Shanawas has said.

All the rituals of the festival would be conducted as usual. However the number of devotees will be restricted.

A meeting on the conduct of the festival has decided to restrict people from other places and give preference to local residents.

Only one elephant will be allowed to participate in the Anayottam. Arat will be held within the temple compound with minimum people.

Food kits will be distributed instead of the festival feast. In all 10,000 kits will be arranged for this, the Devaswom said. Cultural programmes will be arranged on virtual platforms.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 17, 2021 8:32:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/guruvayur-festival-as-per-covid-protocol/article33863552.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY