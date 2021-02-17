Guruvayur festival as per COVID protocol

Restriction on people from other places

As the COVID-19 situation continues unabated in the State, the annual festival at Guruvayur Sreekrishna Temple should be conducted strictly maintaining the pandemic protocol, District Collector S. Shanawas has said.

All the rituals of the festival would be conducted as usual. However the number of devotees will be restricted.

A meeting on the conduct of the festival has decided to restrict people from other places and give preference to local residents.

Only one elephant will be allowed to participate in the Anayottam. Arat will be held within the temple compound with minimum people.

Food kits will be distributed instead of the festival feast. In all 10,000 kits will be arranged for this, the Devaswom said. Cultural programmes will be arranged on virtual platforms.