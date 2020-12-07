Guruvayur entry: HC disposes of suo motu case

KOCHI

07 December 2020 17:23 IST

The Kerala High Court on Monday asked the Guruvaryur Devaswom to check the veracity of reports that Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran’s wife and her retinue had entered the Nalambalam of the Guruvayur Sreekrishna temple violating the COVID-19 restrictions.

It also asked the Devaswom to take appropriate action if the case was true.

Advertising

Advertising

The directive was passed by the Bench comprising Justice C.T. Ravikumar and Justice K. Haripal while disposing of a suo motu case initiated by the court based on news reports on the Devaswom Minister’s wife entry into the shrine

According to reports, the Devaswom chairman along with the wife of the Minister and two other VVIPs, including two Devaswom managing committee members, and the Devaswom Commissioner had entered the Nalambalam on the day of Guruvayur Ekadasi and the next day despite a ban on the entry into the shrine.