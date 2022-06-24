Guruvayur Devaswom quarters collapse  

One of the oldest quarters of the Guruvayur Devaswom at Thekke Nada, near the Panchajanyam guest house, collapsed on Friday. The residents escaped uninjured.

The building caved in as the walls of the first floor of the three-storeyed building collapsed. Nobody was staying on the ground floor. Families of two temple watchmen were staying on the top floors. They ran out of the building as the walls collapsed. The buildings are about half a century old. As one building collapsed, the residents of the adjacent buildings in the complex were also shifted to other quarters.