Guruvayur Ashtapadi Music festival to begin on May 9

May 07, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The third edition of Ashtapadi Music Festival organised by Guruvayur Devaswom will begin on May 9. More than 100 musicians will participate in the programme on the inaugural day.

Recital of special Ashtapadi Pancharatna Keerthanam will be held in the evening. Kerala Kalamandalam Vice-Chancellor B. Ananthakrishnan will formally inaugurate the music festival. He will also present the Janardhanan Nedungadi Memorial Sree Guruvayurappan Ashtapathi Puraskaram. Ashtapadi artist Vaikkom Jayakumar will receive the award. The award winner will present a special Ashtapadi at 8 p.m.

Devaswom Chairman V.K. Vijayan will preside over the function.

Meanwhile, a special national seminar will be organised in connection with the music festival on May 8. Ashtapadi artist Jayadevan will present a paper on ‘Desi-Margi music presence in Ashtapadi’. Eminent musician and music researcher Anuradha Mahesh will also present a paper. Kathakali artist Pandalam Unnikrishnan will be the moderator.

There will be special pujas and spiritual discourse in the month of Vaishakha at Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur.

