GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Guruvayur Ashtapadi Music festival to begin on May 9

May 07, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The third edition of Ashtapadi Music Festival organised by Guruvayur Devaswom will begin on May 9. More than 100 musicians will participate in the programme on the inaugural day.

Recital of special Ashtapadi Pancharatna Keerthanam will be held in the evening. Kerala Kalamandalam Vice-Chancellor B. Ananthakrishnan will formally inaugurate the music festival. He will also present the Janardhanan Nedungadi Memorial Sree Guruvayurappan Ashtapathi Puraskaram. Ashtapadi artist Vaikkom Jayakumar will receive the award. The award winner will present a special Ashtapadi at 8 p.m.

Devaswom Chairman V.K. Vijayan will preside over the function.

Meanwhile, a special national seminar will be organised in connection with the music festival on May 8. Ashtapadi artist Jayadevan will present a paper on ‘Desi-Margi music presence in Ashtapadi’. Eminent musician and music researcher Anuradha Mahesh will also present a paper. Kathakali artist Pandalam Unnikrishnan will be the moderator.

There will be special pujas and spiritual discourse in the month of Vaishakha at Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.