Guruvandanam held in Sasthamcotta college

Published - November 20, 2024 07:14 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani on Wednesday inaugurated the Guruvandanam programme held in connection with the diamond jubilee celebrations of Kumbalathu Sankupillai Memorial Devaswom Board College, Sasthamcotta. Over a hundred former teachers were honoured at the ceremony by the alumni association. K.V. Ramanujan Thampi, president of the alumni association, presided over the function. A photo exhibition held in connection with the diamond jubilee celebrations was inaugurated by Principal K.C. Prakash.

