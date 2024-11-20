Guruvandanam held in Sasthamcotta college

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani on Wednesday inaugurated the Guruvandanam programme held in connection with the diamond jubilee celebrations of Kumbalathu Sankupillai Memorial Devaswom Board College, Sasthamcotta. Over a hundred former teachers were honoured at the ceremony by the alumni association. K.V. Ramanujan Thampi, president of the alumni association, presided over the function. A photo exhibition held in connection with the diamond jubilee celebrations was inaugurated by Principal K.C. Prakash.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.