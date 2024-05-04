ADVERTISEMENT

Guru’s words will help to live as independent individuals: Swami Subhangananda

May 04, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Thrissur

He spoke after inaugurating a seminar organised by the Kerala Sahitya Akademi in connection with the 100th anniversary of the Aluva all-religion meet

The Hindu Bureau

Writer and social activist Sara Joseph, Kerala Sahitya Akademi president K. Satchidanandan, and Sree Narayana Dharma Sangam Trust general secretary Swami Subhangananda arriving for the all-religion meet organised by the Kerala Sahitya Akademi in Thrissur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Though religions are developing and the number of believers are increasing, current society is witnessing a degradation of humanity, Sree Narayana Dharma Sangam Trust general secretary Swami Subhangananda has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a seminar organised by the Kerala Sahitya Akademi here on Saturday in connection with 100th anniversary of the Aluva all-religion meet.

“At a time when religious leaders exploit people through spiritual business, Guru’s messages should lead the people to live as independent persons. Oneness of all religions was the message of the Aluva conference. We should have a retrospection on how far we could implement that idea,” he said.

Kerala Sahitya Akademi president K. Satchidanandan presided over the function. Writer and social activist Sara Joseph was the chief guest.

In a seminar followed by the inaugural function, writers Khadija Mumthaz and K.P. Ramanunni and M.A. Siddique delivered speeches on ‘All-religion meet and Guru’s vision on religion’. Writers Ashokan Chruvil and Vijayaraja Mallika also spoke.

A book Palamathasaravumekam, edited by Sunil P. Ilayidam and published by Sahitya Akademi was released at the function.

Aluva Adwaithasramam secretary Swami Dharmachaithanya presented the book to Ms. Mumthaz. Mr. Ilayidam introduced the book.

