Guru’s teachings on social evils relevant today: Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

23 August 2021 21:38 IST

V. Sivankutty was speaking at the Guru Jayanthi celebrations organised by the SNDP

General Education and Labour Minister V. Sivankutty has said that Sree Narayana Guru’s teachings against social evils such as dowry found immense relevance in the present day.

He was speaking while inaugurating the Guru Jayanthi celebrations organised by the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam’s Vaduvoth branch here to mark the 167th birth anniversary of the social reformer on Monday.

The social reformer, Mr. Sivankutty said, had then raised caution about the implications of such practices that were being witnessed in the society. His ideals on caste and religion were also equally significant as they addressed many problems caused by such social barriers. He had advocated service to mankind as the prime duty of every person, the Minister added.

Sree Narayana Guru Open University also celebrated the first Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi since its inception.

Noted scholar Sunil P. Elayidom, who delivered the commemorative lecture on the occasion, viewed Sree Narayana Guru as one who stood for fostering ethical dialogues among people. While this remains the cornerstone for democracy, the spiritual leader strived against the elitist and fascist ideology of ‘excluding and annihilating the other.’

“He worked to nurture a culture that facilitated public discourse on pertinent social issues rather than muffling dissent and thereby strengthen unity. Sadly, his legacy is being used to create barriers among various sections,” Prof. Elayidom said.

Sree Narayana Guru had also worked to reform faith by identifying the needs of the society. He stood apart from the other social reformers of the 19th century by considering religions from their historical perspective as well as fundamental values that stood as a driving force in their propagation, the academic added.

University Vice Chancellor P.M. Mubarak Pasha spoke at the webinar that was formally inaugurated by M. Mukesh, MLA.

Pro Vice Chancellor S.V. Sudheer, Registrar P.N. Dileep, Syndicate members A. Nizamudeen Kaikkara, Biju K. Mathew, M. Jayaprakas and International Centre for Sree Narayana Guru Studies Director B. Sugeetha also spoke on the occasion.