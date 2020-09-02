Guru’s message, ideals beacon of hope: CM

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran offers flowers at the birthplace of Sri Narayana Guru at Chembazhanthy in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday to mark the 166th birth anniversary of the Guru. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Swamy Subhaangananda are also seen.

Thiruvananthapuram

02 September 2020 23:26 IST

Call to oppose bid to portray physical distancing as untouchability

Attempts to depict the COVID-19 containment measure of physical distancing as an argument in favour of untouchability should be strongly opposed, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

“The physical distance that needs to be maintained given the COVID-19 situation is not untouchability. Neither does it become a justification for untouchability. We have to fight such distortions spread by the proponents of upper caste domination,” Mr. Vijayan said inaugurating, via videoconference, the 166th Jayanti celebrations organised by the Sree Narayana Gurukulam, Chempazhanthy, on Wednesday.

A united effort by society to effectively tackle COVID-19 is perhaps the biggest tribute that can be paid to Sree Narayana Guru on his 166th birth anniversary, he said.

The teachings of the Guru glow with the light of hope and optimism. COVID-19-containment protocols today require society to avoid crowds during weddings and funerals. Although the Guru had long back exhorted society to shun luxury and crowds in weddings, we had paid little heed to his advice then, he noted.

The Guru adopted an uncompromising stance against regressive social customs such as caste and superstition. Tributes can be best offered to him by society through a tenacious fight against all such social ills, Mr. Vijayan said.

He said the message and ideals of the Guru were a beacon of hope for the world in the battle against COVID-19. In a Facebook post to mark the birth anniversary of the Guru, Mr. Vijayan said the Guru had upheld human values and sowed the seeds of the reformation movement in the State. “By flagging the importance of hygiene, he laid the foundation for the battle against epidemics,” he said. He added that the Guru’s efforts for the creation of an egalitarian society were more relevant in today’s context.

Low-key functions

Due to COVID-19, the Jayanti celebrations were a low-key affair this year. The annual processions, public meetings, and other forms of mass celebrations were avoided. Brief functions were held at the Sivagiri Madhom and the Sree Narayana Gurukulam to mark the occasion.