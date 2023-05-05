ADVERTISEMENT

Guruprasadam Award presented to V. Rajakrishnan

May 05, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Critic V. Rajakrishnan offered insights into works and laced his analyses with rare beauty, veteran critic M.K. Sanoo has said. He was speaking after presenting the Guruprasadam Award-2022 instituted by M.K. Sanoo Foundation to Mr. Rajakrishnan. Dr. Vidhu Narayanan of Malayalam department at UC College in Aluva said Mr. Sanoo brought in aesthetic criticism of cinema while he approached literary criticism with fresh perspectives. Foundation chairman critic M. Thomas Mathew presided over the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US