Guruprasadam Award presented to V. Rajakrishnan

May 05, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Critic V. Rajakrishnan offered insights into works and laced his analyses with rare beauty, veteran critic M.K. Sanoo has said. He was speaking after presenting the Guruprasadam Award-2022 instituted by M.K. Sanoo Foundation to Mr. Rajakrishnan. Dr. Vidhu Narayanan of Malayalam department at UC College in Aluva said Mr. Sanoo brought in aesthetic criticism of cinema while he approached literary criticism with fresh perspectives. Foundation chairman critic M. Thomas Mathew presided over the event.

