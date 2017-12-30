High praise for Guru, the visionary

The teachings of Sree Narayana Guru, who stressed the need for spiritual and social uplift of the oppressed, continue to remain relevant, Speaker of Sri Lankan Parliament Karu Jayasuriya has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 85th annual Sivagiri pilgrimage, along with Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, here on Saturday.

“In Sri Lanka, we respect, admire and worship Narayana Guru as a social reformer. Across the world, he is worshipped as a prophet of peace by millions. Today, we are living in a world of tension and violence. If we manage to have the mentality that all creations in the world are the same, these tensions will disappear,” he said.

Referring to the Guru’s focus on eight subjects — education, cleanliness, piety, organised endeavour, agriculture, trade, handicrafts and technical training — as part of the annual pilgrimage, Mr. Jayasuriya said the Guru was a visionary to have thought about these long back.

“His activities were not limited to social reform movements alone. He was also interested in strengthening friendly relations between India and Sri Lanka.

He visited the country in 1918 and 1926, and was warmly received by the people of all religions. Next year, we are planning a major event to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Guru’s visit,” he said.

Mr. Chennithala said the Guru’s ideals should be our guiding light at a time when violence in the name of religion and caste oppression was spreading across the country.

“Narayana Guru said that humanity is his religion. This is why he is venerated as a Vishwa Guru. Now, we live in a time when governments tell us what to eat and what to wear. We now derive the courage to fight such tendencies from the Guru’s teachings,” he said.

Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust president Vishudhananda Swamikal presided over the function.