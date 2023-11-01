HamberMenu
Gunshot injury | Airgun bullet removed from man’s head after five-hour surgery

He was an accused in connection with sending email death threat to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan eight month ago.

November 01, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the government medical college, Kozhikode. File

A view of the government medical college, Kozhikode. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

After a five-hour surgery, a team of neurosurgeons from the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, successfully removed an airgun bullet from the head of a 38-year old man, Shamsudheen, who was found in a critical state inside a lodge room in Kozhikode city on October 31.

It was around 2 a.m. that the man hailing from Perambra who was an accused in sending a death threat by email to Kerala Governor Arif Moahammed Khan eight months ago, was found with a deep bullet wound on his forehead.

Medical College sources said the man who reportedly injured in a self-killing attempt was put on ventilator after the critical surgery led by the head of Neurosurgery M.P. Rajeev. They also said it was one of the rarest cases in which the medical team could remove the bullet from a high risk spot.

According to police sources, the man who was missing from his home was located following an investigation launched by the local police on the basis of a complaint filed by his family members. The police managed to admit him to the Medical College Hospital by 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday which helped the medical team to make timely intervention.

Police sources from Nadakkavu station said the youth had made such self-killing attempts earlier as well according to his family members. The reason behind the latest incident remained unknown. He was working with a private company manufacturing curry powders.

Those in need of mental health support may contact Thanal, Kozhikode, a centre for befriending persons in distress and in danger of suicide. Contact 0495-2760000 or WhatsApp number 7902281306.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kozhikode / death / suicide

