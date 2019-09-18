Gundert Bungalow set to turn language museum

What used to be a derelict bungalow located on a hillock here is fast being turned into a structure that can continue to carry the legacy of an illustrious occupant from outside who lived there for only 20 years in mid-19th century but left behind a huge legacy for Malayalam language.

Workers are laying cobble stones and flamed granite on the ground outside the sprawling Gundert Bungalow. Its huge wooden window and door frames and panes have been refurbished with a new coat of polish to give them a traditional look. A wooden beam that had developed a big crack is being strengthened. The 19th century roof tiles from Basel Mission tile-making unit in Mangaluru are still intact. If the ongoing progress of conservation work is any indication, the bungalow will be opened as a heritage and language museum in the first week of November.

Hermann Gundert, the German missionary stayed here for 20 years. He had written an English-Malayalam dictionary while he was staying at the bungalow. He had also published two Malayalam journals, including Rajya Samacharam, arguably the forerunner of the contemporary Malayalam newspapers.

“Basically, the ongoing first phase work is for the conservation of the bungalow and its adaptive re-use,” said Vivek P.P., architect and urban designer associated with De Earth and Space Art Calicut, which is carrying out the conservation work. As part of the conservation of the bungalow, a lot of later modifications in the historic structure were removed to revive its original look and ambience.

As part of the ₹2.10-crore first phase conservation project, the massive structure is being revived under the Thalassery Heritage Tourism Project of the Tourism Department. The bungalow is owned by the Church of South India (CSI).

“It has been our dream to turn the Gundert Bungalow into a museum and now, it is expected to be a nucleus of heritage tourism in the region,” said Thalassery MLA A.N. Shamseer. He added that the CSI Church had given permissive sanction to the Tourism Department to use it to conserve and turn it into a museum.

Under the conservation project, the veranda on all four sides of the bungalow, which was modified and converted for different uses in the past, has been restored. Traditional cashew oil polishing was done on the wooden roof panels to give them an old-world look.

Also, special design doors and windows are being refurbished. Terracotta tiles have been laid on floors wherever they were damaged. One sprawling room of the bungalow has been earmarked for developing into a seminar hall.

Tourism officials said German books worth ₹2 crore donated by Mary Elizabeth Mueller, a German academic, had already reached here to be part of the library and German language study centre at the bungalow.