Gulf Air to use IBS Software platform

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 April 2021 20:10 IST

Members expected to benefit from revamped app and new customer experience

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has selected IBS Software as a partner to enhance its Falconflyer loyalty programme (FFP) to meet the needs of travellers and augment experience of its members.

IBS Software’s iFly Loyalty platform is expected to transform the Falconflyer programme for both consumers and partners. Members will benefit from a revamped mobile app and a new customer experience designed to deliver personalised offers and rewards.

Programme partners will benefit from an accelerated onboarding process and a new B2B engagement channel that will provide new insights and data to support effective partner management. iFly Loyalty has been developed to turn data into actionable insights, enabling loyalty programmes to adapt to changing behaviour and quickly reconfigure their offerings.

In addition, iFly Loyalty will provide Gulf Air with the capability to run multiple loyalty programmes from a single platform. Anand Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer, IBS Software, said in a release that they were working closely with Gulf Air to ensure that the system had the flexibility required to change with the times and met the needs of Gulf Air’s Falconflyers.