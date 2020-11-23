Gujarat govt. to help restore Alappuzha’s Gujarati heritage

23 November 2020 20:13 IST

A formal agreement towards this to be signed in December

ALAPPUZHA

The Gujarat government has agreed to help restore Gujarati heritage areas in Alappuzha town as part of the Alappuzha Heritage Project, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.

Dr. Isaac held discussions with Gujarat Tourism Minister Jawahar Chavda at Kumarakom last week. In a Facebook post, Dr. Isaac said that a formal agreement would be signed in December after the local body polls.

Advertising

Advertising

The project would cover the entire ‘Gujarati Quarters’ that include Beach road, Gujarati Street, and Muppalam area. “We have already started the renovation of Anil Seth’s house. It will be the headquarters of Gujarati heritage region. Other major components of the project include a history museum, spice museum, and restoration of the temple complex,” Dr. Isaac said.

The Minister said that the most important among them would be the creation of ‘Orma Theruvu’ (memory street). As part of it, memorabilia, mural paintings, and plaques would be arranged near the houses once used by the people of Gujarati origin. The work on the ‘Orma Theruvu’ would begin in January 2021. Around 100 artists including those from Gujarat were expected to be part of the initiative.

Dr. Isaac said that the Gujarat government had agreed to provide information, photos and so on related to Kutch and Saurashtra areas from where people came to Alappuzha to do business. They also promised to send a team of performing artists every year for Gujarati festival.

The ₹208.25-crore Alappuzha Heritage Project aimed at giving a facelift to the Venice of the East by modifying 20 museums, 11 memorials, and five public places.

The heritage project was being implemented under the guidance of the Muziris Project Ltd.

The project would be funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (₹162 crore), Department of Tourism (₹35 crore), Department of Coir (₹10 crore), and Department of Harbour (₹1.25 crore).