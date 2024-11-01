ADVERTISEMENT

Guinness record winner felicitated

Published - November 01, 2024 09:14 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Arjun P. Prasad (middle) being felicitated by Senior Chamber International Palakkad Legion.

The Senior Chamber International Palakkad Legion felicitated Arjun P. Prasad, who set a Guinness World Record by spinning a rugby ball on pencil tip for the longest time. Mr. Prasad had won the record by spinning a rugby ball for 20 minutes and 11 seconds.

Mr. Prasad, currently manager of Indian Bank’s Palakkad branch, had already entered the India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, and the Limca Book of Records by spinning the rugby ball on pencil tip.

Senior Chamber International Palakkad Legion president P. Premnath presided over the function. Former president B. Jayarajan, national coordinator A. Mohammed Ibrahim, former president G. Jayachandran spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US