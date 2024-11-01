GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Guinness record winner felicitated

Published - November 01, 2024 09:14 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Arjun P. Prasad (middle) being felicitated by Senior Chamber International Palakkad Legion.

The Senior Chamber International Palakkad Legion felicitated Arjun P. Prasad, who set a Guinness World Record by spinning a rugby ball on pencil tip for the longest time. Mr. Prasad had won the record by spinning a rugby ball for 20 minutes and 11 seconds.

Mr. Prasad, currently manager of Indian Bank’s Palakkad branch, had already entered the India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, and the Limca Book of Records by spinning the rugby ball on pencil tip.

Senior Chamber International Palakkad Legion president P. Premnath presided over the function. Former president B. Jayarajan, national coordinator A. Mohammed Ibrahim, former president G. Jayachandran spoke.

