Guiding young minds towards the path of innovation

The activity room of Government Model Lower Primary School, Thycaud, was abuzz with excited voices on Friday morning. Nearly 60 students were bent over sheets, drawing and colouring and sticking their craft work. This would be any normal day at the school but for the fact that they were expressing through lines and colours their thoughts on innovation as part of a programme by the Digital University of Kerala’s (DUK) innovation council.

Malu G., research officer at the university, had shown the students images of a bullock cart, car, other vehicles, and so on to give them an idea of how innovation had influenced our lives. The students’ job was to imagine what innovations they could come up with in future instead of opting for conventional jobs.

Pratheek V.S., a Class III student, had drawn rockets ready for launch into space. His dream was to see the moon, the stars, and the planets, and plant the Indian flag there. But it did not end there. He wanted to convey the findings and research done there to scientists back on earth. “I wanted to join the armed forces, but my dad urged me to think of some other career,” he said.

A year senior to Pratheek, Siva had drawn a drone to monitor giraffes in the forest and a robot to give them food.

For Akhiya B. of Class IV, innovation meant a robot that could go to the market to buy vegetables and other things when humans were unwell. A robot watering plants was what Yogesh G. drew.

Mahadev Krishna of Class III saw innovation in a signalling system. A walkie-talkie would send signals to a small tank which in turn would send them to a bigger tank, sending missiles firing.

Dr. Malu said the innovation council of the DUK organised socially relevant activities in schools and colleges. As part of this, programmes intended to sow the seeds of innovation and entrepreneurship among young children had been held. “By the time they grow up, employment avenues available now may not exist. So, the children have to be moulded to look at new job opportunities and understand that innovation and digital aids could improve productivity and earnings. This is a just the first step towards that.”

“A student drew a car and the sun shining behind it. Asked what he had drawn, the student said it was a flying car. This was innovation and future as he saw it,” she added.

Dr. Malu was accompanied by seven students of the university.

