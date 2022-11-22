Guides stare at a bleak future as foreign tourist arrivals down to a trickle in Kerala

November 22, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated November 23, 2022 09:21 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

When Sundra Moorthy, now 67, switched his career from banking to tourism in the 1980s, he was driven by a strong desire to travel and explore the unknown and the unseen. With an experience of around 34 years as a licensed tourist guide in Kerala, he had been associated with various travel groups over the years. In 2008, Thomas Cook bestowed upon him ‘the most knowledgeable guide’ status, after voting by guests.

Cut to the present day, he is working as a part-time guide in a museum run by the Air Force at Akkulam for daily wages to make ends meet after foreign tourist arrivals to Kerala came down to a trickle. “I get a call whenever my services are required and I get paid on an hourly basis as tourist guide,” says Mr. Moorthy. This is not the case of Mr. Moorthy alone. Most tourist guides have been left in the lurch following the pandemic. The tourism industry is staying afloat by relying on domestic tourists, who normally do not hire the services of tourist guides.

Prasanna Kumar, a guide for around 14 years, recently became a delivery boy for Swiggy. He says, “We can no longer depend on the sector as we hardly get any guests nowadays. Normally, when foreign tourist arrival season begins in November and December, we barely get to see our family. Now, all hopes are dashed as the booking trends point to a complete washout in 2022-23 season. If there would be any change in the global scenario and visa regimes in key countries like the U.K., we can hope the industry would be on its feet at least in the next season,” said Mr. Kumar.

Recently, the State government gave a one-time financial assistance of ₹10,000 to the guides. The Centre offered ₹1 lakh loan with a one-year moratorium. Of course, it was a relief for them. “But when there is no chance for the revival of the sector in the immediate future, even the repayment of the loan after the one-year moratorium ends remains a herculean task for the guides,” says Mr. Moorthy, former president of the Tourist Guides Federation. The first quarter of 2022 witnessed around 90% drop in tourist arrivals to Kerala compared to the corresponding period in 2019.